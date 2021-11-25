The next frontier of travel for the super rich

This week I write to you from a safari lodge in Tanzania, the guilty survivor of another round of pandemic-age travel roulette. Tanzania stayed off the hotel quarantine list, but neighbouring Zambia, along with nine other African nations, are now red-listed and effectively off-limits to travellers. Two of my fellow travellers made frantic phone calls and PCR clinic visits in order to fly home early, because they have a funeral they’d be devastated to miss due to quarantine or flight chaos, should anything change. I decided to roll the dice, trust my contacts (who include a barman in Whitehall) and stay… but I knew I was risking a major work project next week, and potentially complicating my family Christmas in California.
