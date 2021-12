The term “League of Legends” evokes several different emotions depending on who you talk to. It’s long been criticized as a game for having an unfriendly new player experience. However, one of Riot Games’ most consistently excellent works as of late has been their lore and storytelling department. Over the last few years, they have been carefully developing the lore behind their existing characters, going so far as to retcon information we thought we knew about them. By far their largest and most successful venture in this direction has been “Arcane,” an animated series on Netflix that dives deep into some of LoL’s most beloved characters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO