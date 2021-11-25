ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany finds African swine fever case in wild boar near farm case

 7 days ago

HAMBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A case of African swine fever (ASF) has been found in a wild boar in the eastern German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, close to a case found on a farm in the state earlier in November, the federal agriculture ministry said on Thursday. The source...

