While Teddy Bridgewater and the tackle that wasn’t took the brunt of the blame for the Broncos’ 31-13 debacle against the Philadelphia Eagles, the tape reveals glaring issues that could continue to haunt Denver’s efforts at a playoff berth. The Fangio defense allowed Jalen Hurts and the Philly rushing attack to abuse the front seven as they rushed for 216 yards on 39 carries, and running backs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott combined for six carries of 10+ yards on their way to averaging 7.1 yards per tote across 23 carries.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO