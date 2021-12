And at the end of it all, they got the business of the House of Representatives done in time for them all to make their noon planes out of National or Dulles. Shortly before 10 on Friday morning, or five hours after Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy finally had shut his cakehole, the House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better bill, a.k.a. the social infrastructure bill, by a final count of 220-213, with Rep. Todd Golden of Maine as the only Democratic "nay" vote. The bill now goes off to the Senate, where it will be placed on the rack and in thumbscrews prior to the final vote that might send it to the White House for signature.

