Three places in New York state have been named among the 55 best Christmas towns in the country and one isn't in the Big Apple. New York City, although it isn't really a 'town,' is among one of the best places to be at Christmas time. There's no place quite like it during the holidays, and it's impossible not to make a list of the best Christmas towns in America. From the Rockefeller Christmas trees and skating rinks to the miles of Christmas decorations that line all the streets, the Big Apple is holiday heaven.

