Nokia (NOK) and Russia’s YADRO are in the process of setting up a joint venture (JV) that will develop stations for 4G and 5G networks in Russia. Reuters reports that the two will build the networks using Russian equipment only. NOK shares rose 0.70% to close at $5.76 on November 24. Nokia is a company that specializes in the provision of infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies segments.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO