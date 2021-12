“If you add more and better value than your competitors, you will get hired and attract more clients for life.”. I will never forget Dave Johnson, my father, teaching me this while taking me out on sales calls when I was eight years old. Every single step in the client experience that he made in his successful commercial printing company was designed to intentionally add more value to the client’s experience. He went on to tell me that adding differentiating value would create clients for life. I took this fantastic advice into my real estate sales business in the 90s and it absolutely made a huge difference in my early successes in creating relationships through offering value-added client services and I still believe in adding more value to create raving clients.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO