(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Utah Highway Patrol will be focusing on seatbelt safety when their annual holiday enforcement effort kicks off tomorrow. Troopers will be working extra shifts through Sunday as part of the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. The UHP says more drivers and passengers are failing to put on their seatbelts this year than at any other time in the last five years. About 25-hundred people were warned or cited for failing to wear a seatbelt during last Thanksgiving’s Click It or Ticket effort.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO