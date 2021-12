With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday in the rear view mirror, holiday shoppers will be turning their attention to online shopping today, which is Cyber Monday. The Better Business Bureau has come out with its list of 12 Scams of Christmas, many of which come through e-mails and social media platforms. Melanie McGovern, a spokesperson for BBB's Upstate New York chapter, says the biggest scam to watch out for is misleading social media ads...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO