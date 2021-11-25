Victim identified following deadly hit and run crash on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard late Wednesday night

UPDATE: NOVEMBER 26, 2021 | 9:14 A.M. – Raul Perez (63) is identified as the pedestrian killed in Wednesday’s motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The Charleston County Coroner says that Perez died on the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Charleston PD continues to investigate the incident.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard late Wednesday night.

Police say a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 10:38 p.m. near the intersection of Downing Street. The vehicle then left the scene.

“The victim was seriously injured and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with Charleston PD.

Investigators closed lanes on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard for several hours as they collected evidence and processed the scene. The roadway eventually reopened to traffic shortly after 1:00 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges have not yet been filed.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name at a later time.

Anyone with information about this deadly crash is encouraged to call the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division at 843-965-4084 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.