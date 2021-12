The Tokenizer now launches its new NFT site – NFT by The Tokenizer – with the ambition to deliver a 360-degree perspective on NFT and the NFT industry. The new site will cover NFTs related to business, regulation, technology, gaming, and – of course – art. It will even include a small lab for the minting of experimental NFTs that will be offered for sale through the website and OpenSea.

