Frontera is an up-and-coming NFT Metaverse game where users can not only own NFTs but also level up, upgrade them, and engage in battle vs bots and other players. Frontera also allows players to monetize their gaming experience by offering various play-to-earn mechanisms, staking, and an in-house marketplace. For in-game transactions, it will utilise the $TOKO token, which is the native token of Tokoin, an established partner of Frontera which is listed on the global top 5 exchange KuCoin. It has expansion plans and a roadmap entering the Metaverse and multiple seasons of its Mechas (i.e. its in-game characters and NFTs), allowing both the game and its players to continually level up.

