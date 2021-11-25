GBC.AI collaborates with IDAXA to assist in amplifying a formidable voice within the Blockchain industry

One big knock on cryptocurrencies is that they’re a technology in search of a problem. Venture capitalists want to put everything on the blockchain and generate big returns, but why not just use a database instead? To skeptics, everything else in the space looks like noise — a bunch of grifters and try-hards changing their Twitter profile pictures to pixelated punks and apes in an effort to eventually flip those NFTs to a greater fool.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO