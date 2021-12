A sweet yet surprising dessert from the Garden & Gun Club in Atlanta. For this spin on the traditional holiday dessert, Bailey Tripp, sous chef at the Garden & Gun Club in Atlanta, drew from a dish on his own family’s Thanksgiving table. “I was thinking of my grandmother’s sweet potato casserole,” he says. “I’ve never been a huge fan of sweet potatoes on their own, but there’s something about them in a casserole or a pie—they just transform.” After tasting a sweet potato cheesecake at a restaurant in New Orleans, Tripp began imagining ways to take it up a notch. “My variation incorporates a lot of citrus zest to give it more of a tangy flavor. I also add some roasted pecans to give each bite a bit of crunch.” The result is a dessert that’s rich, but not overpowering in its sweetness. “Rather than making desserts that are sweet-on-sweet I prefer some complexity in the flavor profile. So that’s why I went for a sour-cream topping.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO