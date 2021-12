I adore this no bake pumpkin cheesecake recipe because it is such an elegant looking dessert and even though I am not an artist, the special Bundt mold made it look so classy. But don’t do what I did… when I woke up and it was still dark out, I went to test to see how it looked because I was so excited. I removed the mold from the freezer and started to push it out of the mold onto a beautiful white oval serving dish and I shattered it on the floor in a million pieces. So my tip… turn more lights on so you can see what you are doing!

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO