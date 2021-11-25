Get fun, festive pajamas for the whole family starting at $10 at Target

This early taste of Recipe for Disaster is already delicious!. When it comes to hands on business management sims, anyone who has worked in the industry can tell you that restaurants make for great subject material. Quick-footed servers make just enough banter with guests to make them feel warmly welcomed but not too much that ready-to-go orders are left sitting on the counter. The chefs in the back are either cool and calm or hot-tempered and thrive off the dinner rush, both types with crazy stories to tell. And the support staff? These silent stalwarts are always prepping and cleaning — the glue keeping this whole operation running smoothly. And when they all come together to put out a grease fire? *chef’s kiss*

