ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Raising a grateful child for the holiday season and year-round

By Christine Flores
WGN TV
WGN TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Thanksgiving is a time for reflecting and giving thanks for many reasons. With every holiday season, the topic of...

wgntv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Holi-YAY! A look inside ‘Elf’d Up’ in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO — As part of WGN News Now’s Holi-YAY! series, we’re taking a look inside a popular annual pop-up. Tucked away in Wrigleyville you’ll find the beloved bar that’s a tribute to the Christmas movie “Elf”. It’s back for its third year and features dishes like Buddies Breakfast Pasta. It’s open seven days a week.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
WGN TV

Details on the “Sweet Home Chicago” gingerbread house fundraiser to help families touched by domestic violence

Meghan Norton, co-chair of host committee for the 18th annual Sweet Home Chicago fundraiser for WINGS, Illinois’ largest domestic violence not-for-profit organizations. 847- 221-5620 (24-hour hotline) Home. https://wingsprogram.com/. Events:. -Order a gingerbread house by 12/3/21. -Support the cause – https://wingsprogram.com/upcoming-event/sweet-home-chicago-5/
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

‘In shock’: Holiday gifts for 2,500 children stolen in Englewood

CHICAGO — Detectives are investigating after holiday gifts for 2,500 children were stolen last weekend from a trailer in Englewood. The theft was discovered at around 1 p.m. on Saturday at a parking lot near 65th and Parnell. Police said a semi-tractor hauled away a large container filled with thousands of dollars worth of toys for 2,500 kids.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Holiday Season#Lingokids#Wgn News Now
WGN News

Chicago hip hop artist Matt Muse hosting hair care drive

Chicago hip-hop artist and rapper Matt Muse stopped by WGN Evening News Tuesday to discuss his hair care drive. The drive aims to collect sealed and unused natural hair care, skincare, and personal hygiene products which will be donated to Ignite, a shelter for youth facing housing insecurity, and Saint Leonards Ministries, a transition home based on […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Houston has an hour more of sunlight than Chicago, but in summer, they get fewer sunlight hours. Do the possible sunlight hours average out over the year?

We spent Thanksgiving in Houston this year, and they have an hour more of sunlight than Chicago, but in summer, they get fewer sunlight hours. Do the possible sunlight hours average out over the year?. Thanks, Paul Geddes, Rockford. Dear Paul,. They do. With minor differences in polar regions, areas...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Perfect Holiday Dessert & Wine Pairings

“Samples & Samples” A Music & Wine Pairing and Tasting at City Winery on December 5th at 5 pm – 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Wine 1: Pares Balta, Penedes Blanc de Pacs, Juice @ 1340, $23. Dessert 1: Gingerbread “Coffey” Cake by Chef Lisa Shaw. Tasting Notes: The Pares...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WGN TV

Young CEO raising awareness for Down syndrome

21 Pineapples makes some of the funkiest button down Hawaiian shirts and is also changing the way others perceive people with down syndrome. CEO Nate Simon and his mom Holly Simon joined us with all the details.
ADVOCACY
WGN TV

Best white homecoming dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Football games, tailgating and the chill of fall are all signs that homecoming is just around the corner. Whether you’re looking for a one-time fancy frock or want to invest in a dress that you can wear for years to come, a white homecoming dress will help you project elegance and simplicity.
APPAREL
WGN TV

Dean shares recipe for Chanukah Latkes

Dean Richards shares his recipe for Chanukah Latkes (Potato Pancakes). Potato Latkes (Potato Pancakes) 2 large Russet potatoes (about 1 pound), scrubbed and cut lengthwise into quarters. 1 large onion (8 ounces), peeled and cut into quarters. 2 large eggs. ½ cup all-purpose flour or panko bread crumbs (for extra...
RECIPES
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy