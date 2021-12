There are so many great animal attractions in Connecticut. The world-famous Mystic Aquarium houses sharks, rays, penguins, and even whales. Bridgeport’s Beardsley Zoo has a number of unique animals you won’t find elsewhere, like maned wolves and red pandas. If you are searching for something more exotic than a cat cafe but not quite so wild as the ocelots or wolves at Beardsley, Ray of Light Farm in East Haddam is a great option. This animal sanctuary provides a home for donkeys, horses, guinea pigs, chickens, and more that have nowhere else to go. This is such a great place for a visit, and they’ve got plenty of programs that are perfect for animal lovers of all ages.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO