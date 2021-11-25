ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sami Zayn On His Interaction With Scary Spice At WWE Live Event, What He Enjoys Most About WWE Product

By Blake Lovell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Sami Zayn discussed his interaction with Scary Spice at a recent WWE live event in England, what he enjoys most about the WWE product right now, and much more. You can read his comments below. On his interaction...

wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Top RAW Superstar Spotted Wearing The Bloodline Shirt At WWE Live Event

RAW Superstar Kevin Owens came out sporting “The Bloodline” t-shirt during Saturday’s WWE Supershow at Roanoke, Virginia. According to a fan at the arena, Owens sat ringside during the WWE Championship match between champion Big E and Bobby Lashley, and did the “New Day Rocks” clap while wearing a Roman Reigns shirt. Owens has been in a rivalry with Big E over the past few weeks on RAW.
WWE
Wrestling World

Paul Heyman celebrates two WWE-released superstars

In the last couple of years, the WWE has, on several occasions, surprised its fans and also the insiders by releasing superstars who are also very important in the company. Over the years they have surprised farewells of former champions such as Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt The Fiend but not only as the WWE has often released very important promises from the world of wrestling as well.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Returns With A New Character On NXT

Mei Ying, the former leader of Tian Sha, made her return with a repackaged character on this week’s NXT. Ying, now going by the name Wendy Choo, appeared in the background during a segment featuring Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. As seen in the video below, Ying could be seen wearing a sleeping mask and lying on a couch. She woke up briefly before returning to her slumber.
WWE
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Corey Graves
FanSided

WWE SmackDown Predictions: Brock Lesnar Will Replace Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown is heading into WWE Survivor Series 2021 to battle WWE Raw in what has become the anticipated annual brand warfare. However, due to the timing of the draft in the calendar year the lack of brand loyalty has made this PPV meaningless. Not to mention, the lack of stakes has made this PPV underwhelming as well. Despite those booking mishaps and poor long-term planning, will Raw invade SmackDown on the go-home show before Survivor Series? Also, will someone be replaced on the WWE SmackDown Survivor Series teams this week?
WWE
PWMania

Ex-WWE Star Under Fire For What He Said On Seth Rollins Being Attacked By A Fan

As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins was tackled by a fan that jumped the barricade during the November 22nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW. Former WWE and WCW star Chavo Guerrero commented on the incident via Twitter:. “Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer May Be Returning To The Ring

Reunion time? It is rather rare to see a wrestling couple that sticks around. While they certainly do exist they can be few and far between. Those that do last are among some of the better known names in wrestling though and it can be fascinating to see them work together. That is what we are seeing at the moment, and now we might be getting another one together for the first time.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Refuses To Let Brock Lesnar Stand In His Way Of WWE Universal Title Shot

After winning the Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal on last night’s SmackDown, Sami Zayn looks ahead at what the blue brand will look like once he captures the Universal Championship out of Roman Reigns’ hands. Now that he’s the new No. 1 Contender to this title, he knows there are other obstacles he must face, including the return of Brock Lesnar.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy Talks About His Last WWE Run & What Made Him Go To AEW

During the latest “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his WWE departure and what lead him to signing with AEW in 2020:. “It was a long process, and obviously whenever I went back to WWE in 2017, it was really important for me to go there and leave on a good note, because when I left in 2011, I just wasn’t in a good place. I wanted to go back because I do owe all those guys, I have a great appreciation for WWE, Vince McMahon, and all those people because I wouldn’t be who I am without them. And I very openly acknowledge that, I’m grateful for that. So I went there. I wanted to be the best I could be. I wanted to go back and work, and if I’m leaving or finishing, leave on the right terms, whatever it may be.
WWE
Wrestling World

Sami Zayn takes a shot at Brock Lesnar

Sami Zayn won the 'Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal' staged in the latest episode of SmackDown, thus becoming Roman Reigns' new challenger for the Universal title. Kayla Braxton stepped into the ring to compliment Zayn but was interrupted by surprising news. WWE has in fact lifted the suspension that was...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.1.21

Commentators: Hangman Page, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur. We’re two weeks away from Winter Is Coming and that could be a heck of a big night. You can probably guess some of the card from here and that means AEW has a path to take on the way to the show. Other than that, we have a street fight this week as Cody Rhodes faces Andrade El Idolo. Let’s get to it.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Angel Garza Spoke About Being Told He Was Too Young To Wrestle For WWE

WWE Superstar Angel Garza was interviewed by Table Talk where he spoke about how was once told that he couldn’t wrestle in WWE because he was “too young”. Garza said: “It was a little confusing because we did three or four tryouts before we came to WWE. The first one, it was 2015 or 16, and they said ‘both of you guys are too young, so we’re going to wait. We’ll call you next year.’ That was a soft way to say ‘Bye, bye, we don’t need you. We don’t like you. We don’t want you.’ Next year, we came to Orlando and we did the whole tryout for the whole week and after that it was the same thing, ‘Wait one more year because both of you guys are too young so keep building your names and next year we are going to contact both of you guys.’ We’re like, ‘Okay, this second chance it over, this is like the last chance.’ The next year, they contacted us, but I was signed with IMPACT and I told them, ‘We have to wait until my contract ends.’ After that year, Humberto came first because I was injured with my shoulder, I had surgery on my shoulder and that postponed my introduction to WWE, so Humberto came six months before me and then I came. It was a rough path to walk.“
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Responds To WWE Superstar’s Comments About His Backstage Interactions

The Rock reacted on social media to comments from WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali about their past backstage interactions. While speaking with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports for an article about The Rock and his 25 years in wrestling, Ali noted the time he stopped to say hello to multiple Cruiserweights backstage.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Xavier Woods Talks About Having Non-WWE Personalities On His G4 Show

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods was recently interviewed on Cinema Blend as he talked about the idea of having non-WWE Superstars on his show for G4, if that includes AEW Superstars, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On having wrestlers from everywhere on his show:...
WWE
PWMania

Keith Lee Responds To Fan That Says He Is ‘Bitter’ About WWE Release

Keith Lee sent out a tweet about saying goodbye to his “Bearcat” singlet and a fan wrote the following comment:. “Why do they all leave so bitter.. go back to school. Literally the number 1 company in the world dropped you.. you’re obviously not good enough.”. Lee issued a response…
WWE
Wrestling World

Edge talks about his current situation in WWE

The WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge, on Busted Open Radio talked about how now he can no longer play the number of matches he did in the past and that he now needs more time to recover from match to match. Edge was forced to retire from WWE in 2011 due to cervical spinal stenosis.
WWE

