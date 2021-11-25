Touchgrind Scooter Launching for Android Next Month

In advertisements published before the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched, Google teased that there was a lot more to its redesigned At a Glance widget than the version from Android 11 had to offer. It looks like Google wasn't quite able to finish everything ahead of the Pixel 6 release, though, as the new At a Glance widget turned out to be nothing much more than a minor redesign, but as tipped to us by noted developer Kieron Quinn (and corroborated by 9to5Google), the company is looking to change that sooner rather than later.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO