Touchgrind Scooter Launching for Android Next Month

Strike brings Twitter Tips to Android, after the initial rollout on iOS, enabling zero-cost cross-border remittances. Strike has announced that its new Twitter Tips feature is now live on Android, although no information on regional availability is forthcoming. Strike’s API integration with Twitter has brought a direct payment option to Twitter, devoid of some fiat shortfalls. Twitter users wishing to send a tip on Android, need to tap “Edit Profile”, select “Tips”, select “Allow Tips”, and then the user will be presented with a list of payment options, which includes CashApp, Venmo, Bandcamp, and Strike, then enter a “CashTag” that will be a tag that tippers for send money.
