In 2021, we saw the rise of Japandi, wavy designs galore, and checker-print everything. And there's an easy answer to the question of who could have seen it all coming: Etsy. Every year, the shopping platform’s trend experts use search data to predict the top trends of the coming year. Last year, Etsy knew we’d all be trying to DIY squiggly mirrors and imitate Japanese design style, and that was before it ever even started trending on TikTok.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO