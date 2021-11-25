PCN by Plus Ultra Studio

Let’s start at the very beginning. Can you tell us how you got involved in composing, and what was your very first piece of gear?. Hey, thanks for having me on! I started composing when I was sixteen – at that time I realized how powerful the computer was not only for playing games but also for combining and creating WAV files. Before this, I used to play the piano and the drums but I somehow never got really motivated in just playing one part of the music. Experiencing these new capabilities made me realize that on a computer one can create all the components of which music is made of – an electrifying thought for me! My first piece of gear was the almighty Korg Electribe ER-1 – I learned so much from it! (and saved so much time on it ;))

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO