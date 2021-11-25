ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rodgers on Everson Griffen: ‘We All Need Someone’

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 7 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – An incident involving Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen ended peacefully on Wednesday.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has played against and respected Griffen for years and has spoken eloquently about mental health the past couple years, said it’s vital to have someone to talk to

“I’ve played against Everson for a long time,” Rodgers said. “I enjoy competing against him. A lot of respect for him as a player. You never know exactly what’s going on away from the field. Just a lot of love for all the different mental issues that people are dealing with. As we’ve seen the last couple of years with COVID, there’s been obviously a lot more time in sedentary and people not moving around and strains on personal life and relationships, mental health have definitely gone up.

Griffen, a 33-year-old defensive end for the Vikings with a history of mental health struggles, made several concerning posts on Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning, saying people were trying to kill him. He recorded a video of himself holding a gun and posted screenshots of texts to his agent, Brian Murphy, in which he told Murphy to call 911.

Griffen called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. and said there was an intruder in his house. He refused to come out of the house when law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists arrived. Finally, Griffen agreed to lave the house. Police did not find an entruder.

"I'm in my house. N----- trying to pop me," Griffen said in the video. "I've still got clips left. This is my gun, .45 Wilson Combat, registered to me. I bought all my bullets around town. Dalvin Cook helped me purchase this gun. It all belongs to me, and they are registered to me. I know exactly where I bought them. I've got the card I have them on. I have everything."

Ultimately, Griffen agreed to leave his home without incident on Wednesday afternoon and was taken by ambulance to a health-care facility.

“I think it’s important that we continue the conversation and get the word out that those are normal, to have conversations with professionals,” Rodgers said. “It’s important that we check on our teammates all the time and our loved ones to make sure they’re in the right head space. My heart goes out to Everson for sure. I hope he’s got some great people around him who can help him.”

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Make Decision On DE Everson Griffen

The Minnesota Vikings will be without defensive end Everson Griffen this Sunday and perhaps even longer. Griffen was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list on Friday afternoon. Griffen was taken to a mental health facility on Wednesday afternoon after he made some disturbing posts on his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce Encouraging Update On Everson Griffen Situation

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has reportedly exited his home and is “getting the help he needs.”. The team shared an update Wednesday afternoon after a concerning situation involving the the four-time Pro Bowler arose earlier in the day. “Law enforcements agencies have notified us Everson Griffen came out of...
NFL
KIMT

Vikings relieved Everson Griffen crisis ends 'peacefully'

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made mental health support an organizational priority, an investment that only became more important with Everson Griffen's frightening experience three years ago. The condition of mental illness never truly goes away, as the Vikings were reminded Wednesday. The team was relieved when...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Covid#Instagram#Wilson Combat
FanSided

Packers could be screwed next season, and not because of Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers cap situation doesn’t look ideal for next season, but it has nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has a potential opt-out after 2022, so it’s quite possible the Packers shop him if he’s still not happy in Green Bay. However, it’s Rodgers’ teammate that could cost the Packers a pretty penny, and they don’t have much of an option but to pay him.
NFL
PackerCentral

Misty-Eyed and Tired, Rodgers Wins in Return From COVID

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers’s performance? Forgettable. Aaron Rodgers’s walk off the field? Unforgettable. Back in the starting lineup after a tumultuous 13 days in which he tested positive for COVID-19, was skewered for his views on the vaccine, sat out last week’s game at Kansas City and returned just in time for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback enjoyed an emotional off Lambeau Field on Sunday evening.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PackerCentral

Rodgers Returns to Packers, Ready to Start vs. Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers following a mandatory 10-day isolation for COVID-19, setting the stage for his return to the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers officially was added to the 53-man roster on Saturday afternoon and, barring...
NFL
PackerCentral

Game On: Rodgers vs. Wilson Showdown Set for Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last week, COVID canceled an Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes showdown. This week, with Rodgers and Russell Wilson healthy and ready to go, another quarterback showdown is back on schedule. Rodgers returned to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday after being out 10 days with COVID-19....
NFL
PackerCentral

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (7-2) are hosting the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for updates. Here is our early game story. Fourth Quarter. Packers 17, Seahawks 0 (1:56 remaining) With Aaron Jones out with a knee injury,...
NFL
PackerCentral

How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (8-2), already with a commanding lead in the NFC North, will travel to Minnesota to face the second-place Vikings (4-5) at noon Sunday with a chance to all but lock up the division title. Here’s how to watch, listen and stream the game, plus a few other game notes.
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers, Bakhtiari DNP

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With coach Matt LaFleur walking the fine line of getting his team sharp while keeping the players fresh, the Green Bay Packers conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday inside the Don Hutson Center. If the team would have practiced, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe), left tackle David...
NFL
arcamax.com

Vikings' Everson Griffen willingly leaves home after negotiations with police

MINNEAPOLIS — Everson Griffen was involved in lengthy negotiations with law enforcement Wednesday from his Minnetrista, Minn., home before the standoff was resolved. The Vikings defensive end left his home and was taken away in a medical transport several hours after police arrived because he called 911. "Shortly after 1:30...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
314
Followers
955
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy