NFL

Saints vs. Bills: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

By Wallace Delery
canalstreetchronicles.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo Bills (6-4) at New Orleans Saints (5-5) The Saints host the Bills in the Superdome tonight with a chance to get their season back on track. Tonight, the Saints can serve the fans the best thanksgiving dish of all... a win. Enjoy the...

www.canalstreetchronicles.com

Sporting News

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 13

One of the weirdest "Thursday Night Football" matchups of every year comes the week after Thanksgiving. What's so strange about it? Usually, two of the six teams that played on the holiday will face off in a second consecutive Thursday game. It's the only time each year that happens, as Thanksgiving is the only day that multiple teams play on Thursday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints vs. Bills score: Live updates, results, highlights, game stats, TV, streaming for Thanksgiving game

No way! Right after Allen's acrobatic TD that gets wiped out by a penalty, the Saints pick him off again! This time, Allen is seemingly attempting to force one to either Emmanuel Sanders or Stefon Diggs, but he holds the ball a bit too long, Cameron Jordan bats his arm, and then Kwon Alexander makes an incredible diving interception to secure the turnover and keep Buffalo out of the end zone. Bills go into halftime leading 10-0, but they've struggled to put the Saints away. Now, if only New Orleans can muster some offense ...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints Routed by Bills in Disheartening 31-6 Loss

Having lost three games in a row, the New Orleans Saints (5-5) were trying to avoid seeing their playoffs hopes further damaged by a home loss to the Buffalo Bills (6-4), on a night when the Saints where honoring former quarterback Drew Brees. In the first half, the Saints’ offense...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Social media reactions to Saints loss to Bills

Chances are that if you’re reading this, you’re a fan of the New Orleans Saints. If that is the case, then I’m sure you were feeling every bit of gut-wrenching emotion that you could possibly feel as we were forced to suffer through watching a team that is currently a shell of its former self. I would hope that at some point, you decided to turn the channel for your own personal inner peace and the sake of having a happy Thanksgiving.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints open as 5-point underdogs against the Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints (5-6) have lost each of their last four games after starting the season 5-2 and have another Thursday night game at home in the Dome this week for prime time. The Saints’ opponent this week, the Dallas Cowboys (7-4), have lost their last two games, so...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Important quotes after the Thanksgiving loss to the Bills including difficult questions about the Saints quarterback play

“It is a tough way to lose a game. Tip your hat to Atlanta. I thought they played better than us today. You can focus more on the result of that game. As a coach, our jobs are to focus on what caused the result. We did not do enough things well today. That always bothers you as the coach because you’re wanting to see your performance be more consistent, better, but there were too many penalties, too many long yardage situations. We put ourselves behind the eight-ball a number of times on offense in the first half. We finally put together a few drives at the end of the game. We did not do the things that winning teams do consistently in our league. We have to get that corrected. We have to do a better job coaching. That starts with me and being more consistent in some areas. Our third down numbers, now two-three weeks in a row, have been just average at best. We kind of go from there. It is what it is.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

CSC’s fantasy studs and duds from Week 12

The New Orleans Saints have now lost their fourth straight game, as the offense sputters on Thanksgiving night. No Saints player scored double digit fantasy points, as they were held to just 6 points at home. Thankfully (no pun intended) they should be getting healthy soon, as Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram should return to the lineup soon.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Here’s how Taysom Hill can get the most out of his new contract

The New Orleans Saints and Taysom Hill agreed on a contract extension last week that spawned a ton of attention and conversation. Among the many talking points, the uniqueness of the deal itself was worth discussion. A hybrid contract that paid Hill one figure to maintain his current role and another if he became the Saints’ starting quarterback.
NFL

