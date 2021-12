While it would have been fun if the Blue Jays had been able to run the same team back for 2022 and beyond, we knew that was never going to be the case. That’s what happens when you used to employ two the of the top ten free agents, and another that likely fell somewhere in the top 30-50 players available this winter. That latter player was Steven Matz who just had a bounce back season with the Blue Jays and managed to turn that into a new 4-year, 44 million dollar contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. The first two in Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien remain unsigned as of this writing.

