Ah Netflix, our warm, glowing friend we can always count on. This year, the streaming juggernaut delivered in many ways, but most of all with wonderful original content we hadn't seen before. The Mitchells vs. the Machines was an early-year favorite. Squid Game became a surprise hit. And Netflix may have a big Oscar season with the likes of The Power of the Dog and Passing. Time will tell. For now, these are the best new Netflix original movies and TV shows of 2021.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO