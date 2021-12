Mac Jones has played so well for the New England Patriots this season that it is fair to wonder if the San Francisco 49ers regret not drafting him. While it is far too early to pass judgment on Trey Lance, it’s undeniable that Jones can win games as an NFL starter. If the Niners had a do-over with the draft, one former NFL executive thinks their roster would look a lot different today.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO