Are you having a hard time finding Christmas gifts for teens? If you aren’t, are you planning to share this strange magic with the rest of us? And if you are, most parents of teen boys and girls are right there with you. I, personally, know all too well about the struggle to find Christmas gifts for teen girls that they will actually like. I can remember turning thirteen and my mom saying, “I don’t know how to shop for you anymore.” And, you know what? She didn’t. Now,my only daughter is 14 years-old and I don’t know how to shop for her anymore.

