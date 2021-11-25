How I Lose Weight in 14 Days with Boiled Egg Diet

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Runners understand the plight of inflammation more than any other type of athlete (in my opinion). Who else would sit in an ice bath after a workout, just to reduce the swelling in their tired joints? Let’s avoid the torturous inflammation fighting tactics and adapt simpler ways to keep those joints happy, like filling our plates with ingredients heavy with antioxidants. Luckily, winter is the best season for finding antioxidant-rich produce that is ripe for the picking.

FITNESS ・ 16 DAYS AGO