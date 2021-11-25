How I Lose Weight in 14 Days with Boiled Egg Diet

What happens when you turn 50 besides having your friends tell you it's "the new 40?" You start seeing the symptoms of chronic illness show up in family and acquaintances, if not in your own health. Diseases start to rear their ugly head, the result of a buildup of nutritional insults over the first half of your life, warns registered dietitian nutritionist Isa Kujawski, MPH, RDN, who holds a masters of public health in nutrition and dietetics and owns Mind, Energy, Awareness Nutrition. For example, metabolic disorders like high blood pressure, obesity, pre-diabetes, and type 2 diabetes are lifestyle-related, driven by poor food choices that cause tissue-damaging chronic inflammation.
