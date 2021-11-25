What’s Fact and What’s Fiction in House of Gucci?

Approximately eight months ago, the paparazzi surprised us with a gift that keeps on giving: a first look at House of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s retelling of the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (organized by his ex-wife), through photos they snapped from the sets in Italy. Here’s Lady Gaga in her Patrizia Reggiani wig (?), cramming a hot pizza ripieno into the mouth of her doomed husband, Adam Driver; there’s our big boy again, bundled into a sweater the size of the Alps behind him; is that Jared Leto walking around looking like a funky Dr. Phil? Incredible hype-building material, and yet even these images left me largely unprepared for the clips to come. Watching the first trailer, I knew roughly what to expect visually (Leto in a bald cap), but aurally? That there might be attempts by every actor with a speaking role to replicate the hilly cadence of Italian-inflected English? It was a possibility for which I failed to prepare. Straight out of the gate, Gaga’s voice galloped to the lead, raspy and murdery and also sort of Slavic? Arresting and confounding too. What was this accent doing? What were any of these accents doing? A gorgeous and mystifying hybrid, but Italian, would we say?

