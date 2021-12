There aren’t a ton of expectations for Kristaps Porzingis to be a passer. Throughout his career, he’s mostly been a gunner — either on a bad team that allowed him to fester bad habits (New York) or fitting in to space and provide complimentary scoring next to an all world superstar (Dallas). When you go down the list of issues with the Mavericks, “Kristaps Porzingis’ passing” isn’t even on the list, because it’s not something you expect.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO