ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Ingeborg von Agassiz wants you to have a spooky little Christmas

By Christa Lawler
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the songs that inspired Ingeborg von Agassiz’s new holiday album is a 16th century choral carol, a lullaby from a mother to her infant son on the eve of the Massacre of the Innocents. The story, taken from the Gospel of Matthew, is about King Herod’s rule that...

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

First Listen: Verne Allison wants to "Spend Christmas With You"

(November 21, 2021) Verne “VA” Allison began playing drums as a child, and his musical talent came naturally. His father, Verne Allison, was a vocalist for the legendary vocal group The Dells. As the younger Allison grew, so did his musical reach, serving as songwriter, musician and producer, working in...
MUSIC
Anniston Star

Want some Christmas music? Heritage Hall Jazz Band is ready for you

The Heritage Hall Jazz Band is back and getting ready for the return of their annual Christmas concert. This year’s program, the band’s 17th, will be Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theater. Tickets are $12 each, and can be bought at the door or from any of the band members.
MUSIC
KTSA

Jim Gossett Song – Have Yourself A Fauci Little Christmas

The wonderful and hilarious jim Gossett has made another great song just in time for the holidays! So swing by your nearest coffee shop, show your vaccine passport and grab a hot cocoa, gather around with your fully masked, socially distant family and listen to the new song “Have Yourself A Fauci Little Christmas”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Duluth, MN
Entertainment
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder Post Rare Photos of Twins on Their 17th Birthday

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder usually keep their family life pretty private, but they made an exception for a special occasion. On Nov. 28, Roberts and Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus—aka Finn—turned 17 years old. The actor and cinematographer both shared photos of the teens on Instagram. Moder went with a photo of the kids in matching shirts, while Roberts threw it all the way back to when Hazel and Finn were babies.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Pageant#Little Christmas#Christmas Album#News Tribune
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
fame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful: Spoilers For December 2021

Steffy and Thomas will have a lot to celebrate when their mother Taylor returns to LA, coming up this month on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Brooke will still be at odds with Ridge over Deacon and will be stunned when she finds out her rival is back. Meanwhile, Liam will seek out Bill for advice. Plus, will Paris say yes to Zende’s proposal? Learn more below in the B&B spoilers December 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Boston

When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here’s The 2021 CBS Holiday Special Schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+ Sunday, December 5, 2021 The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove 9:30 p.m. ***** Saturday, December 11, 2021 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. Frosty The Snowman 9 p.m. Frosty Returns 9:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 12, 2021 A Christmas Proposal 8:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 19, 2021 Christmas Takes Flight 8 p.m. ***** Wednesday, December 22, 2021 The Price Is Right At Night 8 p.m. The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 24, 2021 A Holly Dolly Christmas 8 p.m. Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 31, 2021 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash 8 p.m.
TV & VIDEOS
Only In Kansas

13 Picture Perfect Christmas Towns In Kansas You’ll Want To Visit

Christmas is just weeks away (eek!) and there’s a lot going on in Kansas to celebrate the holidays. The time for themed fun usually ends when the year does, so you have a limited amount of time to get all your celebrating in. It’s the “most wonderful time of the year,” so don’t be afraid […] The post 13 Picture Perfect Christmas Towns In Kansas You’ll Want To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
KANSAS STATE
Dirt

Alec Baldwin House Hunts While Holed up in Vermont Bed and Breakfast

Click here to read the full article. Alec Baldwin has a way of attracting negative attention. In fact, he’s kind of a magnet for controversy. As it turns out, so is his wife, Hilaria. In 1995, the 2004 Oscar nominee, who won an Emmy in 2017 for his portrayal of Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” got into a scuffle with a photographer attempting to snap pap photos of his then wife, Kim Basinger, and their baby daughter, Ireland. A decade or so later he was raked over the public coals when a vicious voicemail was leaked in which he called...
VERMONT STATE
extratv

Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley's' Carmine Ragusa, Dies at 69

Friends have announced the passing of actor Eddie Mekka, posting on social media that he died at his Newhall, California, home on November 27. He was 69. Mekka was a familiar face as Carmine Ragusa, Shirley Feeney's singing boyfriend, on TV's "Laverne & Shirley" (1976-1983). His character was known to burst into song on the series, often belting, "You know I'd go from rags to riches!"
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy