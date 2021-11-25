ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One More Sleep ’Til (The Muppet) Christmas (Carol Vinyl)

By Emily Palmer Heller, @emilypheller
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s better than Christmas music? Christmas music sung by Muppets, of course. Twenty-nine years after The Muppets Christmas Carol thawed icy hearts the world over, collectibles company...

romper.com

All The Nights The Grinch Airs On TV In 2021

This holiday season, get a triple dose of the mean one we know as Mr. Grinch starting with the original 1966 animated classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, narrated by the late Boris Karloff. Fun fact: The bass vocalist on the original song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the vocal artist Thurl Ravenscroft, who is also known for his work on the original Tony the Tiger.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

The Muppet Christmas Carol soundtrack coming to vinyl for Black Friday

The best Christmas family movie is coming to vinyl. The delightful songs and choruses of The Muppet Christmas Carol are being released in LP form, so you’ve one more way of dancing along to ‘One More Sleep ‘Til Christmas’ and ‘Marley and Marley’. This festive offering Miles Goodman and Paul...
MOVIES
rcreader.com

“A Christmas Carol on the Radio (well, really on stage),” December 2 through 12

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL. A 178-year-old holiday perennial will be presented in a brand-new old-timey way from December 2 through 12 when Moline's Black Box Theatre presents its debut of A Christmas Carol on the Radio (well, really on stage), a sincere yet cheeky interpretation of Charles Dickens' beloved yuletide classic staged in the style of a 1940s audio-drama.
Kokomo Perspective

‘5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas’: Jimmy Fallon Previews His Adorable Animated Special

Jimmy Fallon’s bestselling 2020 children’s book 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas comes to life in a new animated special, telling a story inspired by real-life adorableness. “I was picking my daughter up from school one day and she said, ‘How many more sleeps until we go to Grandma’s?’ I thought that was so cute,” says the Tonight Show host and father of two (right). “I thought there should be a book, 5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas, because when I was a kid, I’d look forward to Christmas so much with my sister.” He still does. “I’m one bulb away from being the Griswolds!”
TV & VIDEOS
Tiny Tim
Marley
mlivingnews.com

A Christmas Story (1983)

There are tons of holiday movies out there that tug at the heartstrings, make one glad to have loved ones, maybe take a moment to reflect upon the meaning of the season. But none capture the spirit of what the holidays mean to a child quite like A Christmas Story. That’s really why this small movie (largely filmed in Cleveland) has become a staple for so many over the years. We can watch other movies to be inspired, moved, learn something about ourselves. Fans watch A Christmas Story to laugh and reminisce about those wonderful mornings opening presents with their family.
MOVIES
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Linda Carlson, 'Newhart' and 'Murder One' actress, dead at 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series "Westside Medical" and "Kaz" before becoming a familiar recurring actor on "Newhart," Steven Bochco’s "Murder One" and the television adaptation of "Clueless," died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, Connecticut. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS.
CELEBRITIES
#Christmas Carol#Christmas Music#Ghost Of Christmas Past#Iam8bit
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Mel Brooks Says Life After Wife Anne Bancroft's Death 'Is Not Easy': 'She Always Believed in Me'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Since launching his enduring career, Mel Brooks has won an Oscar, four Emmys, three Grammys and three Tonys and has written and directed some of Hollywood's most beloved screen comedies, including The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein and Spaceballs. But the legendary comedian says what he is most proud of is his marriage to his late wife actress Anne Bancroft.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
NME

Tom Hanks names his three favourite films that he’s worked on

Tom Hanks has revealed the three of his films that he has enjoyed working on the most. Beforehand, the star defined his “favourite” selection as the films that he has had the best personal experience working on, rather than “the way the movies came out”, while appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
MOVIES
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

