One More Sleep ’Til (The Muppet) Christmas (Carol Vinyl)

There are tons of holiday movies out there that tug at the heartstrings, make one glad to have loved ones, maybe take a moment to reflect upon the meaning of the season. But none capture the spirit of what the holidays mean to a child quite like A Christmas Story. That’s really why this small movie (largely filmed in Cleveland) has become a staple for so many over the years. We can watch other movies to be inspired, moved, learn something about ourselves. Fans watch A Christmas Story to laugh and reminisce about those wonderful mornings opening presents with their family.

