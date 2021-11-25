ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Selling Sunset Recap: Davina Comedy

By Brian Moylan
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou told me this wouldn’t happen. You told me that she was at a different firm. You told me we would be free of who is the actual, literal, factual, literal (again) THE WORST. But someone must have said “Candyman” in a mirror five times because here we are, and Davina...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder Post Rare Photos of Twins on Their 17th Birthday

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder usually keep their family life pretty private, but they made an exception for a special occasion. On Nov. 28, Roberts and Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus—aka Finn—turned 17 years old. The actor and cinematographer both shared photos of the teens on Instagram. Moder went with a photo of the kids in matching shirts, while Roberts threw it all the way back to when Hazel and Finn were babies.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Donna Was Fired from the Show?

Donna was accused of putting her hands on Alex. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna had a tough past season. Her relationship with Alex was a focal point. Other cast members were feeling as if the relationship is toxic. And they believed that Donna wanted to control Alex. So when they saw a mark on Alex’s face after he got into an argument with Donna, the abuse accusations started. Donna took issue with the accusations. She blamed a lot on the producers but Alex would later insinuate that Donna allegedly did put her hands on him after they got into it. However, he would later hop on social media and say that he actually lied on Donna at the moment. The couple remained together and had no choice but to deal with the backlash from fans of the show.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Tattoos#Reality Tv#The Oppenheim Group#Coachell
Cosmopolitan

Selling Sunset: Who is the man Emma and Christine both dated?

Selling Sunset season four drops on Netflix this week, and much of the drama centres around Christine Quinn and new star Emma Hernan. As the series unfolds, we see Christine taking some time away from The Oppenheim Group to give birth to her son CJ. While she's gone, Jason Oppenheim seeks the help of Emma (who has been a part of the agency for years) to take on some more listings - a bit like maternity cover for Christine.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan: Age, Profession, Boyfriend

For those still unaware (how?!), Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset‘ is a reality series that shines a light upon some of the most competitive and successful real estate agents in Los Angeles as they navigate every aspect of their lives. Apart from dealing in extravagant high-end properties, the production also delves into the brokers’ romantic relationships and inter-personal drama, making things all the more entertaining. So now that Emma Hernan has joined the cast as a full-time employee of The Oppenheim Group as well, let’s find out everything there’s to know about her, shall we?
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Why Vanessa Villela Went From Soap Star to Selling Sunset Realtor

Chrishell Stause isn't the only Selling Sunset cast member to have soap star-turned-realtor on her resume. Viewers will become acquainted with new addition Vanessa Villela when Selling Sunset's fourth season premieres Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Netflix. Villela is a successful actress from Mexico who has starred in several hit telenovelas, including En otra piel, Una Maid en Manhattan and Eva Luna. So how on Earth did Villela find herself on Netflix's docu-series about Los Angeles real estate? Eager to learn more about Villela's path to Selling Sunset, we arranged for an exclusive chat with Villela, who shed light on her unexpected journey. In the Q &...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Who was Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela's sister and what happened?

Vanessa Villela has joined The Oppenheim Group, in time for several listings to be sold on Selling Sunset. She opened up about her sister…. She is one of two realtors who Jason has recruited, alongside Emma Hernan. Feeling so welcomed, Vanessa got emotional about her sibling. The Netflix star revealed...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Selling Sunset season 4 fans have lots of thoughts about the filter

Season four of Selling Sunset is officially on Netflix, and fans have all sorts of opinions. From thoughts about Davina Potratz's $75million listing to tweets about Emma Herman and Christine Quinn's historic feud; the latest thing to gain viewers' attention is the filter on the camera. Selling Sunset follows the...
TV SERIES
Indy100

First reactions to Season 4 of Selling Sunset are in: ‘This is definitely the Christina show’

Our favorite real estate agents are back and more dramatic than ever in the new fourth season of Selling Sunset. The Netflix series, which follows the lavish lives of The Oppenheim Group agents Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith and more, centers arounds the girls competing to sell some of Los Angeles’ most expensive million dollar homes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

And Just Like That, the And Just Like That … Trailer Is Just, Like, Here

You either die a charming protagonist or live long enough to become … a podcaster. That’s the takeaway from the trailer for HBO Max’s Sex and the City follow-up series, And Just Like That. Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) voice-over is the same soothingly inane narration as it’s always been, but this time people are listening to it in-universe on a podcast called X, Y, and Me, co-hosted by Sara Ramirez. We appreciate executive producer Michael Patrick King really going all in on how the ladies relate to gender in 2021, even if the results end up disastrous. Let’s just say Sex and the City 2 didn’t exactly instill our trust in this franchise’s ability to handle topics outside its very elegantly appointed wheelhouse. And while Carrie was podcasting in Brooklyn … we see Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Harry at their daughter’s piano recital; Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) having drinks with Karen Pittman; and Big (Chris Noth) getting into Peloton, because of course he is. Also: our boy STEVE!! Steve can be spotted at the one-minute-14-second mark of the trailer. He looks great. And Just Like That … premieres Thursday, December 9, on HBO Max. Countdown to Steve town.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Selling Sunset Season 4 Trailer Is Here

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Season 4 of Selling Sunset on YouTube, and I for one am here for it. It had me at “ladies, I’ve got some big news.” As announced by real estate mogul Jason Oppenheim. Followed by the ‘ladies’ quipping, “you’re pregnant,” and “you’re getting married,” playing concurrently over a shot of new […] The post Selling Sunset Season 4 Trailer Is Here appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Telegraph

The stars of Selling Sunset: 'We're super-close. Most of us, anyway'

‘Chrishell, c’est moi,’ said Hilary Mantel last year, of Selling Sunset’s 40-year-old heroine Chrishell Stause. Our greatest novelist believes there is something special about the Netflix reality TV show that tells the story of luxury estate agents selling multimillion-dollar homes in the Hollywood Hills – and viewers clearly agree. It...
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Selling Sunset season 3 recap: Reminder of what happened last season

Season four of Selling Sunset is so close we can almost hear the sports cars approaching. So, while we wait for Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith and the rest of The Oppenheim Group to return to our screens (plus the brand new cast members), here's a handy little recap of everything that went down in season 3 of Netflix's hit reality show.
TV SERIES
buzzfeednews.com

“Selling Sunset” Isn’t Great This Season. But We Still Loved It.

Estelle Tang: OK, folks. After a super dramatic Season 3 finale — Chrishell making a hasty exit from Christine’s über-goth wedding — and over a year’s worth of tabloid gossip, Selling Sunset is back for its fourth season. It seems like they have bigger celebrity guests and fancier houses, a testament to how the show’s star has risen. But let’s be honest, real estate plays second fiddle in this show. What was your favorite scene?
TV SERIES
US Magazine

Everything to Know About ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4: Cast, Feuds and More

Based on the social media uploads from early filming, most of the main cast fans know and love — including Chrishell, Christine, Heather Mary and Maya — are returning for the new season. Davina’s future with the Oppenheim Group was up in the air at the end of season 3, but she might not be the only missing face: Brett left to start his own venture, Oppenheim Real Estate.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

How Selling Sunset fan Simu Liu ended up on Season 4

The Marvel Shang-Chi star tweeted about binge-watching the Netflix real estate reality show last year and earlier this year he tweeted at Chrishell Stause, saying "I might be in the market to buy." Stause tells EW that when she first noticed the actor talking about her Netflix show on Twitter, she was just excited that he was a fan, but never imagined he'd reach out to pursue her house-hunting skills. "You have to give all the props to Twitter," Stause tells EW. "It started very innocently enough of me just being excited that he was a fan of the show because I felt like he wasn't the kind of person that you would have expected to be watching and actively Tweeting about it. So I took it as a huge compliment and thought it was super cool. Then it just happened so innocently — he mentioned that he might be actually looking for a place soon, and then I was like, um, I can help you with that."
TV SERIES
Distractify

Here Are the Current Ages of the Beautiful 'Selling Sunset' Cast

With the fourth season of Selling Sunset being added to Netflix on Nov. 24, 2021, fans of the show are curious to know more about the beautiful cast. The women working as real estate agents in the Oppenheim Group have such vastly different personalities, yet they’re still able to work well together when it comes to closing million-dollar deals.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy