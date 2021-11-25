City slickers, Kitmas and Thiago breaks the internet – Football Weekly Extra

Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email.

On the podcast today …

Manchester City beat PSG 2-1 to confirm their spot at the top of Group A. We ask: which of PSG’s front three is to blame for their lacklustre press.

Elsewhere, Thiago scores a brilliant, mind-bending goal for Liverpool, who maintain their 100% record in the simplest Group Of Death of all time. And also in that group Junior Messias scores the winner and becomes the best story of this round of games.

Plus: awesome Ajax, the publication of Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review and Paul Watson joins us to talk Kitmas. Find out more and donate to it here.

PS: tickets are still available for our live Christmas special. Get them while they’re hot.