Premier League

City slickers, Kitmas and Thiago breaks the internet – Football Weekly Extra

By Max Rushden
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

On the podcast today …

Manchester City beat PSG 2-1 to confirm their spot at the top of Group A. We ask: which of PSG’s front three is to blame for their lacklustre press.

Elsewhere, Thiago scores a brilliant, mind-bending goal for Liverpool, who maintain their 100% record in the simplest Group Of Death of all time. And also in that group Junior Messias scores the winner and becomes the best story of this round of games.

Plus: awesome Ajax, the publication of Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review and Paul Watson joins us to talk Kitmas. Find out more and donate to it here.

PS: tickets are still available for our live Christmas special. Get them while they’re hot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45lhTR_0d6dxrH600
Photograph: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

