DS has added a new variant to its DS 9 lineup with the E-Tense 250 which introduces more power to the FWD DS 9, as well as adding more range and reduced CO2 emissions. Power comes from a PureTech four-cylinder engine that makes 197 hp (200 PS/145 kW), paired to a 107 hp (109 PS/80 kW) electric motor. The latter is powerful enough to get the DS 9 up to 135 km/h (84 mph) on electricity alone. With the engine, though, it can get all the way up to an electronically limited top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph).

CARS ・ 7 HOURS AGO