Olight Beagle Handle Folding Knife review

REVIEW – When you kick down for a new phone it can be mighty tempting just to get the new version of whatever case you were running before. That’s all well and good, but you might be missing out by not trying something new. I’ve been on the yearly upgrade cycle for a while now and sifting through a bunch of case options is always one of my favorite parts. This time around I’ve had the opportunity to test the Catalyst Vibe iPhone 13 Pro case and it has really surprised me. Let me tell you about it.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO