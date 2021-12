The discovery of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has resulted in surging market volatility and declines in global equity markets. The discovery of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has resulted in surging market volatility and declines in global equity markets. Omicron already appears to be highly transmissible based on preliminary data from South Africa. However, both the severity of disease and effectiveness of the current range of vaccines or prior COVID-19 infection remain open questions. The wide re-imposition of international travel restrictions is already a blow for the travel and leisure sector and the uncertainty surrounding Omicron will persist until data is released on the key parameters of morbidity and vaccine effectiveness around mid-December. We retain a cautious outlook on global equities on valuation grounds but at this stage do not see this new variant as fundamentally changing the outlook for 2022.

