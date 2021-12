How sensitive is the Canadian mortgage industry to the challenges faced by transgender and non-binary clients?. In Ontario, a recent human rights case showed the importance of understanding and respecting gender pronouns in the workplace. A bar and its owner were found to have breached the Human Rights Code and instructed to pay general damages of $10,000 each to three employees in compensation for injury to dignity, feelings and self-respect, as well as further awards for lost wages.

