After dropping their last two games, the Milwaukee Bucks desperately needed to get back in the win column last night against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. Although the Lakers are still without LeBron James, who is battling through an abdominal injury, taking down this team would be a tall task. The Bucks looked to be in trouble as Los Angles built up a double-digit lead, but they would battle back and claim one of their own. The end result was a 109-102 Milwaukee victory, the perfect way to kick off this homestand at Fiserv Forum. With that being said, here are three significant takeaways from the contest.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO