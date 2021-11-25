ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: More clouds on Sunday

By Fred Campagna
CBS 46
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long holiday weekend ends with more clouds and seasonably cool temps on Sunday. Look for a warm-up in the first few days of December. The return to work and school for...

www.cbs46.com

Fox News

Record-breaking warm weather forecast to continue across US

Incredible record-breaking warmth continues across much of the country on Friday and lingering through the weekend. SNOWSTORM STRANDS 61 IN PUB IN YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, FOR THIRD NIGHT, ‘PLENTY OF BEER AVAILABLE’. A new storm developing in the West will travel across the country, bringing an end to some of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weekend warm-up on the way

Things will dry out and bump into the 40s Saturday and then get ready for a few 50 degree days. We’re tracking widespread rain Sunday evening. Next week features rain Monday to lake effect snow in spots Tuesday. Wednesday another rain/snow system. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved....
ENVIRONMENT
State
Georgia State
KITV.com

Wet weather triggers Flood Watch through the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- FLOOD WATCH through Monday afternoon from Ni'ihau to Maui County. Friday expect it to be mostly cloudy & windy. Showers likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon for Maui with locally heavy rainfall possible. Thunderstorms for the Big Island is possible as well. Highs 77 to 82. North winds 15 to 30 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS 46

FORECAST: Mild Saturday; Cooler Sunday

After smashing record high temperatures on Friday, the weather will gradually turn cooler this weekend. Saturday still looks warm for early December, but Sunday may be closer to normal and even cool in part of north Georgia. Saturday Forecast:. Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Still warm for early December. Mild in...
ATLANTA, GA
ABC6.com

More clouds Saturday, spot shower possible

Friday night, look for mainly clear skies and diminishing winds. Temperatures drop to the teens and 20s overnight. Saturday, a weak storm system offshore should provide a bit more cloud cover and a chance for a few spot showers. Much of the day remains dry. It’s chilly with highs in the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
#Temperature#North Georgia
KTLA

Friday forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

Look for deep marine layer clouds early with sunshine arriving around the region by Friday afternoon. Similar conditions are expected as we go into the weekend. Air quality is mostly in the good to moderate range with some areas unhealthy for sensitive groups. A chance of rain and snow arrives late next week. Surf forecast […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
MARYLAND STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Early Morning Showers; Mild Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead. Friday begins with light rain showers, especially north. A few flurries possible in the mix but any precipitation should start to wrap up by the middle of the morning. By the afternoon, sun returns and temperatures reach the 50s. Sunshine holds through Saturday before clouds increase. Showers likely as the weekend wraps up. Expected scattered rain showers through the day, most of the activity wraps up after sunset. A few flurries possible overnight Sunday into Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cooldown we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
COLORADO STATE
CBS 46

Record heat to continue in Atlanta Friday afternoon

A high of at least 75 degrees is expected in Atlanta Friday, which will break the previous record of 74 degrees from 2012. The high is typically 59 degrees on Dec. 3, which would put Atlanta 16 degrees above average!. 75 in December?. The temperature has reached 75 degrees in...
ATLANTA, GA

