Philadelphia, PA

Century Therapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

 7 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) announced that members of the senior management team have participated in a fireside chat in advance of the...

MyChesCo

Assets Announces the Spin-Off of Lancaster Works at Assets, LLC

Lancaster County Pennsylvania's first and only Minority-owned Social Enterprise B Corporation prepares to establish a national presence. LANCASTER, PA —ASSETS this week announced the spin-off of Lancaster Works at ASSETS, LLC through its sale to Tyrone G. Miller, the CEO of Lancaster Works since its inception in May of 2017. The transfer of ownership will establish newly renamed Lancaster Works as Lancaster County’s first and only minority-owned social enterprise B Corporation employment agency. The sale comes after a thoughtful and amicable decision by ASSETS to bolster Lancaster Works’ future growth by releasing it to stand on its own.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Hearthfire Holdings Announces Completion of Indiana Portfolio Acquisition

WEST CHESTER, PA — Hearthfire Holdings announced it recently completed the acquisition of five self-storage properties as part of Hearthfire Growth Fund II. “With this acquisition, Hearthfire Capital’s self-storage assets under management now include 11 facilities, 2,534 units, and 374,507 net rentable square feet,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Hearthfire Holdings Sergio Altomare. “The combined value of the portfolio is over $40 million.”
INDIANA STATE
MyChesCo

VSBLTY Issues Q3 Cooperate Update

PHILADELPHIA, PA — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”) recently issued its CEO Update to highlight Q3 financial performance as well as recent corporate milestones. VSBLTY CEO & Co-founder Jay Hutton said, “VSBLTY is pleased to report that the third quarter bookings were a strong...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Santander Bank Opens New Branch in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Santander Bank, N.A. announced the opening of its new branch in King of Prussia located at 140 Allendale Road. Santander recently hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting to commemorate the new branch. As part of the celebration, Santander executives presented a $10,000 check to representatives from Habitat for Humanity to support financial education seminars, the construction of four homes and additional home repair projects.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MyChesCo

NeuExcell Therapeutics Establishes Corporate Headquarters in Philadelphia Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — NeuExcell Therapeutics, Inc. announced the recent signing of a lease with The Discovery Labs in King of Prussia, PA. This lease sets the stage for NeuExcell to establish their long-term corporate headquarters in the heart of Philadelphia’s Cellicon Valley region and enables the company to build a world-class team tapping into the veteran cell and gene therapy talent in Greater Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Harmony Biosciences Appoints Linda Szyper to Board Of Directors

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) announced the recentl appointment of Linda Szyper to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Szyper brings extensive healthcare and pharmaceutical knowledge with expertise anchored in more than 30 years of experience that spans both pharmaceutical sales and marketing as well as healthcare communications services. Most recently, Ms. Szyper served as the Chief Operating Officer of McCann Health, a global healthcare communications company, where she was responsible for the development and overall operations of the global healthcare network. On Harmony’s Board of Directors, she will serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MyChesCo

Perrin Conferences to Host Annual New York Asbestos Litigation Conference In-Person

WAYNE, PA — Perrin Conferences has announced that it will host its 2021 New York Asbestos Litigation Conference on December 7, 2021, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. This conference brings together the best judges, attorneys and industry professionals for noteworthy panels and key discussions focused on New York asbestos litigation.
LAW
MyChesCo

Historic House Holiday Tours Return to Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you’re searching for historic Christmas cheer this year, visit Fairmount Park! Starting today, December 1, 2021, four of the park’s historic houses will deck the halls for the holiday season. Not all holiday fun needs to cost a fortune! Guests can enjoy a free tour through...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Quaker Houghton Announces Quarterly Dividend

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.415 per share, payable on January 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2022. Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Norristown Farm Park Announces December Events

NORRISTOWN, PA — Montgomery County‘s Norristown Farm Park has announced upcoming educational and family-friendly events scheduled for December. Saturday, December 4, 4:30 p.m. Limited Space. Looking for an awesome date night? This is an Adult only owl prowl! Take a walk on the property and search for the silent hunters...
NORRISTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Wolf: Nearly 6,000 Businesses Received Support Through Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Relief Program

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced that 5,860 businesses received funding support this year through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Relief Program (CHIRP), helping to protect and preserve this vital industry in Pennsylvania. “We developed the CHIRP program to provide immediate relief to the commonwealth’s restaurants and hospitality businesses recovering...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Historic West Chester Dazzles On Old-Fashioned Holiday Weekend

This Friday’s traditional Tree Lighting Ceremony in West Chester features more than 60 handmade ornaments created by local non-profits and businesses in Chester County. Every weekend in December is packed with festivities and thousands of holiday lights, during Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester. (Submitted Image, Credit: Gary Altoonian Photography)
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Chester County Library’s 2022 Community Read Event with Longwood Gardens

EXTON, PA — The Chester County Library System is partnering again with Longwood Gardens for the 2022 Community Read. This is the 8th Annual Community Read, a program designed to encourage reading for pleasure and start a conversation. In 2022, Community Readers are encouraged to explore the concept of trees as nature’s great connectors, and how trees may help us gain insight into ourselves and our place in the world.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
