Century Therapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) announced the recentl appointment of Linda Szyper to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Szyper brings extensive healthcare and pharmaceutical knowledge with expertise anchored in more than 30 years of experience that spans both pharmaceutical sales and marketing as well as healthcare communications services. Most recently, Ms. Szyper served as the Chief Operating Officer of McCann Health, a global healthcare communications company, where she was responsible for the development and overall operations of the global healthcare network. On Harmony’s Board of Directors, she will serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO