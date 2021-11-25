ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Starmer: Home secretary's plans 'go nowhere'

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Labour leader says Home Secretary Priti Patel...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer needs to plan for a hung parliament

Table A1.6 is one of the most important parts of The British General Election of 2019, the essential book that has just been published. It shows what a wide band of possible outcomes at a similar election – such as the next one – would result in a hung parliament.Anyone unfamiliar with Table A1.6 might think that a parliament in which no party has a majority of seats is likely only when the two main parties are evenly matched in their share of the vote. Current opinion polls, giving Labour an average 37 per cent of the vote and the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

There’s something missing from Keir Starmer’s assault on the Tories

Keir Starmer is more like John Smith than Tony Blair. He is hoping that governments lose elections rather than that oppositions win them; and he believes that the job of an effective opposition is to take tactical shots at the government to weaken it, while showing himself to be competent.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Robinson
Person
Priti Patel
Daily Mail

'I'm going nowhere, Boris': Nicola Sturgeon says she plans to be Scotland's First Minister until 2026 - spending 12 years in power - and goads opponents who 'can't beat me or remove me from office'

Nicola Sturgeon vowed to serve a full term as First Minister tonight as she warned her political opponents she would not step down early. The SNP leader vowed to lead the country until 2026 - at least - with a blast at her critics after recent speculation that she could quit early.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Secretary#Uk#Labour#Channel
The Independent

Labour reshuffle: Starmer brings Yvette Cooper back to front bench as shadow home secretary

Former minister Yvette Cooper is returning to the Labour front bench following a wide-ranging shadow cabinet reshuffle by Sir Keir Starmer.The former work and pensions secretary will face Priti Patel as shadow home secretary, replacing Nick Thomas-Symonds in the role. She last held a shadow cabinet position in 2015.“Much to do,” she tweeted on taking the new job. “The Home Office is badly letting people down.”Other major changes to Labour’s top team include a scaled-back role for former leader Ed Miliband, who has been stripped of his responsibilities for business policy and will focus on climate and net zero...
U.K.
The Independent

Yvette Cooper returns as Starmer reshuffles his shadow cabinet

Yvette Cooper returns to Labour’s frontbench as Sir Keir Starmer carried out a wide-ranging reshuffle of his top team.Ms Cooper, a former cabinet minister and the current chairwoman of the Commons Home Affairs Committee, becomes shadow home secretary and will take on Priti Patel over the migrant crisis.Sir Keir also handed big promotions to two of Labour’s rising stars, Bridget Phillipson and Wes Streeting, who take on the roles of shadow education secretary and shadow health secretary.Jonathan Ashworth, who has had the health brief through the pandemic, is moved to shadow work and pensions secretary.A warm welcome to the new...
U.K.
BBC

No plans to rush Troubles legacy plan, says NI Secretary

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has suggested that the government will not introduce legislation on legacy imminently. He was speaking in London after a meeting of the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIC). On Tuesday, Sinn Féin and the DUP criticised Number 10's intention to press ahead with plans to end...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson facing scrutiny over Omicron’s spread as festive concerns flagged

Boris Johnson will face further questions about the Government’s approach to halting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Wednesday amid criticism from Tory MPs and suggestions from a senior health official that festive gatherings should be shelved.The Prime Minister urged people not to cancel Christmas parties or school nativity plays during a press conference on Tuesday where he promised to “throw everything” at the booster vaccination campaign to tackle the variant’s spread.But his remarks came after UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief Dr Jenny Harries said decreasing social contacts would also help.Mr Johnson insisted he had already put...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Home Secretary announces chairwoman of Sarah Everard inquiry

Priti Patel announced Dame Elish Angiolini QC, a former Lord Advocate of Scotland, has agreed to take up the position. An independent inquiry into Sarah Everard’s murder will be given greater powers if the newly-appointed chairwoman feels unable to fulfil her remit, the Home Secretary has said. Priti Patel announced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Parliamentary standards probe launched into Tory frontbencher

An investigation has been launched by the parliamentary standards commissioner into cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg over an alleged breach of the MPs’ code of conduct.The independent commissioner Kathryn Stone announced that she is investigating a complaint of a breach of paragraph 14 of the code, which requires MPs to make an “open and frank” record of their financial interests in the Commons register.It is understood that the inquiry relates to a series of loans totalling £6m made to Mr Rees-Mogg by his company Saliston Limited between 2018 and 2020.The leader of the Commons was reported to the commissioner by his...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK panel asks govt to scrap plan to turn back migrant boats

A U.K. parliamentary committee on Wednesday criticized government plans to deter migrants from trying to reach Britain in small boats, saying the measures will endanger lives without stopping dangerous journeys like the one that killed 27 people last week.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed legislation that would give authorities patrolling the English Channel the power to turn away boats carrying migrants. The Nationality and Borders Bill would also make it more difficult for people who enter the country illegally to claim asylum and allow asylum-seekers to be screened abroad.But the Joint Committee on Human Rights a cross-party...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

SNP brand Boris Johnson ‘a liar’ but fail in bid to censure Prime Minister

Boris Johnson has survived a bid to reduce his salary and censure him over his conduct, amid claims he has “demonstrated himself to be a liar”.SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford accused the Prime Minister of presiding over “scandal after scandal” and urged Conservative MPs to join opposition parties in criticising Mr Johnson’s behaviour.Several SNP MPs made allegations about Mr Johnson’s relationship with the truth as their party tabled a motion accusing him of “frequently violating” the sixth principle of public life – honesty.Month after month, scandal after scandal, the charge sheet gets longer and longer, but not one single person...
POLITICS
The Independent

Parliament has never given up power to imprison people – Jacob Rees-Mogg

Parliament could still have the power to imprison witnesses who refuse to appear in front of MPs according to Jacob Rees-Mogg as he said the “untested nature” of powers last used more than 140 years ago may compel people to give evidence.The Leader of the House said that while he did not advocate its use, Parliament had never formally abandoned the power which could be used to imprison those who do not attend select committee sessions when told to.But he said he would not be against issuing fines for those who do not appear to give evidence, and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

No need to change Christmas plans in response to omicron, Javid says

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that people don’t need to change their Christmas plans due to the presence of the omicron variant of Covid in the UK, but suggested they might want to take a lateral flow test before attending certain events. Javid made the comments when appearing on...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy