Starmer: Home secretary's plans 'go nowhere'

Yvette Cooper returns to Labour’s frontbench as Sir Keir Starmer carried out a wide-ranging reshuffle of his top team.Ms Cooper, a former cabinet minister and the current chairwoman of the Commons Home Affairs Committee, becomes shadow home secretary and will take on Priti Patel over the migrant crisis.Sir Keir also handed big promotions to two of Labour’s rising stars, Bridget Phillipson and Wes Streeting, who take on the roles of shadow education secretary and shadow health secretary.Jonathan Ashworth, who has had the health brief through the pandemic, is moved to shadow work and pensions secretary.A warm welcome to the new...
Comments / 0