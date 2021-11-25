ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lu Na McKinney's death 'was cruel and calculated murder'

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen McKinney has been told he will spend at least 20 years in prison after being found...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Six-year-old warned that his father ‘was going to kill him,’ court told

A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Mother made 'cruel' videos of toddler

A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Psni#Major Investigation Team
The Independent

Ex-soldier’s wife found guilty of murdering baby abandoned in woods

The wife of a former soldier has been found guilty of the murder of her newborn baby by abandoning him in woodland after she discovered she was pregnant too late to have an abortion.Silipa Keresi was convicted at Winchester Crown Court of the murder of Maliki Keresi who was found dead, wrapped in a bath towel, in woodland near to the defendant’s home in Hythe, New Forest Hampshire on March 5 2020.The trial heard that the 38-year-old, from Fiji, who is married to a former Commonwealth soldier in the British Army was stressed at the time by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Yussuf Mustapha: 14-year-old among four teenagers jailed for life after murder of schoolboy Keon Lincoln

Four teenagers have been jailed for life over the murder of 15-year-old schoolboy Keon Lincoln in a gun and knife attack in Birmingham.Fourteen-year-old Yussuf Mustapha, who is thought to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of gun murder, was accused of firing the fatal shot and was sentenced to life in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.Keon’s mother Sharmaine Lincoln, who after hearing gunshots found her son wounded outside their home in Handsworth, described his murder as “a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”.The fatal attack in January had been “carefully planned and executed” using a revolver and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murdered Amber Gibson 'was acting like any other 16-year-old'

A teenage girl found murdered in South Lanarkshire was not doing anything different to any other 16-year-old on the night she went missing, police say. Amber Gibson, also known as Niven, was reported missing in Hamilton on Friday. Detectives said she left her home in the Hillhouse area at about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Cause of death released for toddler in murder case

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The cause of death has been released for a 1-year-old girl at the center of a Miami County murder case Thursday. Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger said Caelyn Colon, of Bradford, died from trauma of the head and neck on September 14, 2021. Joshua A. Mize, 30, of Bradford, was […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Father accused of helping partner murder six-year-old ‘didn’t want to cause unnecessary arguments’, court told

A father on trial for helping his partner murder his six-year-old son has said he valued her love and attention more than his son.Thomas Hughes is accused of aiding and abetting his girlfriend Emma Tustin in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.The previously “happy, chubby, healthy, active” boy was allegedly abused over several months after he and his father moved into Ms Tustin’s home during the first Covid lockdown last year.Prosecutors claim the pair forced Arthur to stand in the hallway for 14 hours a day, gave him meals laced with excessive amounts of salt to poison him, withheld food and drink, isolated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Four teenagers guilty of murdering 15-year-old Keon Lincoln

A 14-year-old boy and three other teenagers have been found guilty of murdering the schoolboy Keon Lincoln, who was shot and stabbed outside his home in January. Jurors returned a guilty verdict against the 14-year-old from Birmingham, as well as a youth aged 16 from Walsall, who was caught on CCTV armed with a large knife as Keon was attacked near his home in Handsworth.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stephen McKinney: The man who thought he got away with murder

Stephen McKinney thought he had got away with murder. The death of his wife Lu Na during a holiday in County Fermanagh in April 2017 appeared to be a tragic boating accident. The couple, who lived in Convoy in County Donegal, had hired a cruiser on Lough Erne for a three-night Easter break.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Murder investigation following the death of Amber Gibson

The death of a teenage girl is being treated as murder, Police Scotland said.Amber Gibson, 16, was reported missing from the Hamilton area on Friday November 26.Amber is known to have left her home in the Hillhouse area at 9.15pm that night and was last seen at Cadzow Street around 9.55pm.Her body was discovered near to Cadzow Glen at 10.10am on Sunday November 28.Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown, from Police Scotland major investigations team west, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Amber’s loved ones and we will continue to support them through this terrible time.“Whilst our inquiries continue, we are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pedestrian who denies murdering motorist tells court ‘it was all a blur’

A pedestrian who fatally stabbed a driver after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over has told a jury “it was all a blur”.Alexander Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, Teesside denies murdering James Stokoe who was sat in his BMW with his four-year-old son in the back when he was repeatedly knifed.The married 40-year-old, who worked at a local car dealership, died in an ambulance at the scene in Thornaby in May 2020.Mr Stokoe shouted angrily at Layton after almost running him over on Trenchard Avenue and pulled his car over to remonstrate with...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy