Lu Na McKinney's death 'was cruel and calculated murder'

The wife of a former soldier has been found guilty of the murder of her newborn baby by abandoning him in woodland after she discovered she was pregnant too late to have an abortion.Silipa Keresi was convicted at Winchester Crown Court of the murder of Maliki Keresi who was found dead, wrapped in a bath towel, in woodland near to the defendant’s home in Hythe, New Forest Hampshire on March 5 2020.The trial heard that the 38-year-old, from Fiji, who is married to a former Commonwealth soldier in the British Army was stressed at the time by...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO