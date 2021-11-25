Wines of the Week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to both of these wines. 2018 Anthem, Lake Chelan, $38 (400 cases) Judges’ notes: This multi-generation showpiece on the north shore of Lake Chelan is the realized vision of Paul and Kathy...

www.wenatcheeworld.com

Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: Free Wine Tasting, Black Friday Brunch

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. We mentioned this event last week to give readers a heads up because once the word is out, the lines for free turkey legs from Turkey Leg Hut in the parking lot at 4902 Almeda Road, are going to be hours long. However, fans of its smoky, huge leg of turkey are not easily defeated and it's worth taking a chance that supplies will last long enough for every eager beaver to get theirs. One turkey leg per person, beginning at noon. There will also be free beverages from Exotic Pop.
HOUSTON, TX
eastcountymagazine.org

18 wine tastings

November 8, 2014 (Ramona) – ‘Tis the season to be merry along the Holiday Wine Trail, featuring wineries on the Ramona East End Loop. You can take the tour December 13 or 14 from 12-5 p.m.
The Press

Wine pairings to be thankful for

Thanksgiving dinner is perhaps the biggest meal of the year. A chance to gather with friends and family and enjoy a nice home-cooked meal. Whether you’re a guest bringing a bottle to the festivities or the host looking to elevate the menu, the right wine pairing can tie together the whole meal.
DRINKS
CNBC

2021 wine of the year: Wine Spectator magazine

James Molesworth, Wine Spectator magazine senior editor, joins 'Squawk on the Street' to announce Wine Spectator's 2021 'Wine of the Year.' Molesworth gives the story behind the wine's history.
DRINKS
WWLP 22News

Picking the perfect wine for Thanksgiving

(Mass Appeal) – Thanksgiving is next week and while most of the focus is on the food, we can’t forget about the wine! Joining us now to talk more about which wines work well for Thanksgiving is author, wine expert and host of the Wine for Normal People podcast, Elizabeth Schneider.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Low-Calorie Wine Spritzers

Cool Cat's naturally flavored, naturally gluten-free spritzers are made with a base of California Pinot Grigio and cane sugar, and they are positioned as better-for-you alternatives to other kinds of alcoholic beverages. These canned products boast just 150 calories and two carbs per 12-ounce can, and the refreshing low-calorie options can be found in flavors like Original (Elderflower Mint Lime), Citrus, Berry and Grapefruit.
DRINKS
moneyweek.com

Wine of the week: Farvie’s “difficult second album” is a triumph

2019 Swinney, Farvie Frankland River Syrah, Western Australia. Last year, I alerted you to the inaugural 2018 vintage of Farvie grenache and its sibling syrah. With scores of 19.5/20 and 19/20 respectively, these are two of the finest debut wine labels I have ever tasted. So how did these daring wines fare in the cooler 2019 vintage, and did they suffer from the all-too-familiar “second album syndrome”? I am beyond excited to announce that they are a triumph. The Farvie syrah gains a near-perfect 19.5 mark in my notebook, and Farvie grenache has to make do with a mighty 19!
DRINKS
Genius

I Drink Wine

How can one become so bounded by choices that somebody else makes?. How come we've both become a version of a person we don't even like?. You better believe I'm tryin' (Tryin', tryin') To keep climbin' (Climbin', climbin') In these crazy times, I hope to find somethin' I can cling...
MUSIC
seattlemag.com

Simply Irresistible Wines

If you’re taking part in the American Thanksgiving tradition, you might already know what you’re cooking. No surprises there. But matching the perfect wines with the meal is a whole separate beast to slay. My theory is simple. Keep it to one bottle per course, keep it local and keep it limited to younger vintages from the past few years.
SEATTLE, WA
winemag.com

The Making of Wine Enthusiast’s No. 1 Wine of 2021

Entering the Margaux appellation from the south, it is hard to miss Château Siran. The pink buildings of the chateau and cellars are surrounded by a park studded with sculptures. Just across a narrow road, the 60-acre vineyard rises gently as the depth of river gravel increases. An estate that...
DRINKS
boozyburbs.com

Celebrate with a Holiday Wine Guide

North Jersey resident Chaya Kochis is always looking for great dining experiences. She enjoys sharing her love of wine and other culinary tastes regularly – catch her day-to-day exploits on Instagram @chaya_loves_wine (Visit Account). Ladies and gentlemen, it’s that time of year again. Yes, the holidays are once again upon...
DRINKS
The Press Democrat

Wine of the week: J. Rickards Winery, 2019 One Lone Row, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County Grenache

Is your Thanksgiving feast an embarrassment of riches?. Not if you have the right red to keep those hedonistic dishes in check. The flavor profile of the “right” red is one with high-toned, tangy fruit buoyed with crisp acid. While varietals with this profile run the gamut, strong candidates include pinot noir, Rhone red blends and grenache.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NRToday.com

A wine for every tradition

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of numerous holiday celebrations. In the next few weeks, traditions generations in the making will be honored, families will gather and food will be shared. While turkey is the usual Thanksgiving dinner main course, not everyone celebrates the same way. And when it comes to the...
DRINKS
Sacramento Magazine

Foothill Wine Fest

Sacramento is surrounded by hundreds of wineries across a number of wine regions, also referred to as American Viticultural Areas (AVA). The Sierra Foothill AVA is just one of those regions, and was established in 1987. It’s the third-largest AVA in California by total acreage but makes less than 1% of state’s total production of wine. Tucked within the borders of the Sierra Foothill wine region are eight counties: Amador, El Dorado, Calaveras, Mariposa, Nevada, Placer, Tuolumne and Yuba. This 120-mile-long area is notable for its undulating landscape, which can reach elevations as high as 3,000 feet. Although most famous for zinfandel, the Sierra Foothills are home to more than 50 wine grape varieties, including Bordeaux, Rhone, Spanish and Italian varieties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
moneyweek.com

Wine of the week: two simply perfect pinotages

2018 Beeslaar, Pinotage, Stellenbosch, South Africa. £38, The Wine Society, 01438-741177, thewinesociety.com. Abrie Beeslaar made this magnificent wine from 25-year-old bush vines, and it was fermented in concrete tanks with regular punch-downs to gain as much extraction from the powerful pinotage skins as possible. It was then aged for 21 months in 40% new French oak barriques. There is nothing particularly unusual about this recipe, so why is this the most attractive pinotage I have ever tasted? It is extraordinarily expressive with silky black fruit and a hugely decadent mid-palate that runs on for minutes and then segues into a stunning, savoury, spicy, earthy finish. There is no pelt, burning rubber or pox of any kind – it is clean, fresh and structured and has more layers than a millefeuille.
DRINKS
WTNH.com

Grunner on Wine: Wines to Pair with Thanksgiving Dinner

We know a huge part of Thanksgiving, aside from being thankful of course, is the food…and the wine. Today we are joined by wine expert Gary Grunner. He’s going to tell us which wines pair with which dishes and get us ready for the holiday. The following are covered:. What...
DRINKS
williamsonherald.com

Wine superstore Total Wine & More opens in Brentwood

Total Wine & More, the country’s largest independent retailer of fine wine, opened its newest store in Brentwood last week and held a private VIP event with leadership and city, county and state leaders in attendance. Total Wine opened its first store in 1991 in Delaware. Brothers David and Robert...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Time Out Global

Yarra Valley wine tours

Enjoy all of the Yarra Valley’s wine without the hassle of driving. There is nothing worse than drawing the short straw as the designated driver on a wine tour. Seriously – we have it on good authority that being designated driver on a wine tour is more painful than a combination of leg cramps, childbirth and seeing your footy team lose a match.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Premium Sparkling Wines

As we approach the holiday season, many are looking to celebrate with elevated beverages like those available from Freixenet. Founded in 1861, the Cava producer is headquartered in Spain and is one of the largest producers of sparkling wine. No matter the occasion, Freixenet's selection of high-quality beverages is sure...
