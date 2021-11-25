Wines of the Week

Sacramento is surrounded by hundreds of wineries across a number of wine regions, also referred to as American Viticultural Areas (AVA). The Sierra Foothill AVA is just one of those regions, and was established in 1987. It’s the third-largest AVA in California by total acreage but makes less than 1% of state’s total production of wine. Tucked within the borders of the Sierra Foothill wine region are eight counties: Amador, El Dorado, Calaveras, Mariposa, Nevada, Placer, Tuolumne and Yuba. This 120-mile-long area is notable for its undulating landscape, which can reach elevations as high as 3,000 feet. Although most famous for zinfandel, the Sierra Foothills are home to more than 50 wine grape varieties, including Bordeaux, Rhone, Spanish and Italian varieties.
