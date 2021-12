Tiger Woods has made peace with the fact that his days as a full-time pro golfer are done following a horrific car crash earlier this year. In his first interview since the incident that he granted to Golf Digest, the iconic athlete addressed his future in the sport that he helped reshape with his prowess. “I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day, never full-time ever again, but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did,” Woods told interviewer Henni Koyack via Zoom from his South Florida home. “It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And...

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO