A Party Pad High Above Miami’s Biscayne Bay

One of the great Thanksgiving Day traditions at the Orange Bowl was the rivalry between the Miami High Stingarees and the Edison Red Raiders. Pictured below: Miami High’s Jack Lauramore runs an end around against Edison High at the Orange Bowl in 1964. The two schools met every Thanksgiving night from 1937 to 1974 at the Orange Bowl. During the height of the rivalry from the 1940s through the early 1960s, the game drew between 30,000 and 40,000 fans and often decided the state championship. The rivalry ended after both schools were separated into different districts. Although Miami High and Edison have played a few times since, the Thanksgiving Day game is no longer played due to conflicts with the FHSAA state playoffs. To learn more about Orange Bowl history, visit us at https://www.facebook.com/ghostsoftheorangebowl.
