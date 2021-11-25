Queen holds two virtual audiences at Windsor

The Queen has carried out two virtual audiences – the latest in a run of light official duties this week.

The smiling head of state, who has been resting after undergoing preliminary tests in hospital more than a month ago, welcomed the High Commissioner for Nigeria, Sarafa Tunji Isola, and then the Ambassador of Malaysia, Zakri Jaafar, via video-link on Thursday.

The high commissioner and ambassador, who were at Buckingham Palace, presented their credentials and those of their predecessors to the Queen, who was pictured on screen in her Oak Room sitting room at Windsor.

The monarch was dressed in a plum-coloured dress, and wearing a pearl necklace and a brooch.

On Wednesday, the 95-year-old sovereign held a face-to-face audience with the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey.

Court Circular records show, the same day, she also received Lieutenant Colonel John Kaye, who delivered up his Stick of Office as he relinquished his appointment as Lieutenant of Her Majesty’s Body Guard of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms.

The Queen went on to hold an audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, she knighted her top royal physician, Professor Sir Huw Thomas, during a personal investiture.

Concern for the health of the Queen has been heightened in recent weeks after she pulled out of a number of major engagements, spent a night in hospital and was ordered to rest by royal doctors.

It is likely to have been Prof Sir Huw, Head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen, who advised the Queen to take things easy after she underwent preliminary tests in King Edward VII’s Hospital on October 20.

The Queen has been carrying out light duties since then, but also sprained her back, leading to her missing the Remembrance Sunday service.

