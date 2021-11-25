ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen holds two virtual audiences at Windsor

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40trHO_0d6dursn00

The Queen has carried out two virtual audiences – the latest in a run of light official duties this week.

The smiling head of state, who has been resting after undergoing preliminary tests in hospital more than a month ago, welcomed the High Commissioner for Nigeria, Sarafa Tunji Isola, and then the Ambassador of Malaysia, Zakri Jaafar, via video-link on Thursday.

The high commissioner and ambassador, who were at Buckingham Palace, presented their credentials and those of their predecessors to the Queen, who was pictured on screen in her Oak Room sitting room at Windsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayJFP_0d6dursn00
The Queen appears on a screen via video-link from Windsor during a virtual audience with Nigerian High Commissioner Sarafa Tunji Isola and his wife (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The monarch was dressed in a plum-coloured dress, and wearing a pearl necklace and a brooch.

On Wednesday, the 95-year-old sovereign held a face-to-face audience with the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey.

Court Circular records show, the same day, she also received Lieutenant Colonel John Kaye, who delivered up his Stick of Office as he relinquished his appointment as Lieutenant of Her Majesty’s Body Guard of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tPEd_0d6dursn00
The Queen received the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey on Wednesday (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen went on to hold an audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, she knighted her top royal physician, Professor Sir Huw Thomas, during a personal investiture.

Concern for the health of the Queen has been heightened in recent weeks after she pulled out of a number of major engagements, spent a night in hospital and was ordered to rest by royal doctors.

It is likely to have been Prof Sir Huw, Head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen, who advised the Queen to take things easy after she underwent preliminary tests in King Edward VII’s Hospital on October 20.

The Queen has been carrying out light duties since then, but also sprained her back, leading to her missing the Remembrance Sunday service.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen attends royal double christening at Windsor

The Queen has attended a rare royal double christening at Windsor. Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall hosted the joint baptism of their sons at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, on Sunday evening. The private service was attended by immediate members of the family and close friends, with...
U.K.
newschain

Queen holds in-person meeting with Bank of England Governor

The Queen has carried out her second in-person engagement this week, meeting Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England. The 95-year-old monarch held an audience with the head of the financial institution the day after she knighted her top royal physician, Professor Sir Huw Thomas, during a personal investiture.
U.K.
newschain

Queen knights her chief royal physician at Windsor investiture

The Queen has knighted her top royal physician in a personal investiture at Windsor Castle. The 95-year-old monarch conferred the accolade on Professor Sir Huw Thomas, who is Head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen, in a private ceremony on Tuesday. Concern for the health of the...
U.K.
People

Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle Home Is Decked Out for Christmas — with a Special Twist

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Windsor Castle. The home where Queen Elizabeth has been staying for much of the past two years is all decked out for the holidays. The Royal Collection Trust shared new photos and videos of ornately decorated Christmas trees featuring red and gold ornaments in St. George's Hall, where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their royal wedding reception and memorably introduced their son Archie, now 2, to the world.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Vii
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots: Virtual course bids to boost profile of monarch

More than half of Britons were unable to identify Mary Queen of Scots when shown her portrait, a survey has revealed. Researchers also found that only 27% could correctly state how old the monarch was when she was executed. And just 18% of respondents knew that she was only six...
U.K.
People

Queen Elizabeth Is Up and About for a Meeting at Windsor Castle After Great-Grandsons' Christening

Queen Elizabeth is staying busy despite her recent health scares. The 95-year-old monarch welcomed Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The Queen, who wore a green patterned dress, black shoes and her two-strand pearl necklace for the occasion, shook hands and spoke with Bailey during their visit. She was surrounded by family photos displayed in the background (including grandson Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweet engagement portrait).
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Queen celebrated the double christening of her two great-grandsons with Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and their families in Windsor this afternoon.

There were fears Her Majesty would not attend after being forced to miss the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph last week because of a sprained back. After cancelling her Remembrance Sunday appearance last week, the 95-year-old warned that 'none of us can slow the passage of time' via a speech delivered by the Earl of Wessex after the monarch failed to address the Church of England's national assembly for the first time in her 69-year reign.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Uk#The Bank Of England#Stick Of Office#King Edward Vii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Country
Malaysia
Country
U.K.
Marie Claire

Princes William and Harry Are "Sick" of Prince Charles Campaigning for Camilla to Have "Full Queen Status"

When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the current plan is for his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to become Princess consort. However, there have long been rumors that the heir apparent wants her to become Queen consort instead—rumors that royal biographer Robert Lacey has recently corroborated. What's more, apparently Prince Charles' two sons, William and Harry, are tired of their dad campaigning for Parker-Bowles to be given this higher honor.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy