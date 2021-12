The Marshall Woburn II features in our guide to the loudest Bluetooth speakers on the planet, and now you can blast your favourite tracks out for less with £90 off the RRP. The Marshall Woburn II is a beast of a speaker and if any proof were needed, then take a look at our guide to the loudest Bluetooth speakers, where it sits at no.5. And as we were looking through the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, we saw that Amazon have cut the price down from £469.99, now £379 for the white version, while the black version is now down to £399.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO